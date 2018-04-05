Lisk 24-Hour Volume Tops $24.22 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $7.93 or 0.00118658 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Exrates and BitGrail. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $820.62 million and approximately $24.22 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00197535 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00051710 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00104433 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00183445 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000509 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000949 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 119,787,456 coins and its circulating supply is 103,536,022 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself, operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, it's most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution and monetisation of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Poloniex, Gate.io, COSS, Coinroom, BitGrail, BitBay, Upbit, Livecoin, YoBit, CoolCoin, Abucoins, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, Exrates and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

