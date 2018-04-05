Litecoin (LTC) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $118.43 or 0.01772930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu, OkCoin Intl. and RightBTC. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and approximately $317.66 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004807 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015613 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001054 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00023211 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 55,948,819 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, RippleFox, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Bitmaszyna, Qryptos, AEX, Mr. Exchange, OKCoin.cn, OpenLedger DEX, COSS, Bitlish, CoinEgg, Binance, EXX, Allcoin, BitMarket, Koineks, Coinone, The Rock Trading, VirtacoinWorld, Cryptomate, CoolCoin, Bitcoin Indonesia, Koinim, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bithumb, Cryptox, Liqui, Coingi, BtcTrade.im, TDAX, BitGrail, Braziliex, Bitbank, CryptoBridge, ZB.COM, Exrates, BigONE, NIX-E, C-CEX, Coinrail, DSX, Dgtmarket, LiteBit.eu, BCEX, GOPAX, BITHOLIC, BTC Markets, Negocie Coins, BTC-Alpha, Bit-Z, GDAX, Bibox, Bittylicious, RightBTC, OKEx, Bit2C, FreiExchange, Bitstamp, Upbit, BitBay, ChaoEX, BitFlip, Livecoin, TOPBTC, BTC Trade UA, OkCoin Intl., LocalTrade, Coinroom, WEX, Gatecoin, SouthXchange, Bitso, Kraken, Cryptopia, Coinut, Tripe Dice Exchange, Coinhouse, Gate.io, Altcoin Trader, Mercado Bitcoin, CoinsBank, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, xBTCe, Bitinka, YoBit, Koinex, Kucoin, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Abucoins, Coinsquare, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, CoinEx, Bitfinex, Huobi, Bits Blockchain, Bisq, BitKonan, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, Exmo, Coinbene, Mercatox, HitBTC and QuadrigaCX. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Ratings for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litecoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.