Litecoin Price Reaches $119.11 (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.66 billion and approximately $293.36 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $119.11 or 0.01755200 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX, BtcTrade.im, Bitbank and Koinex. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007689 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015604 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001104 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022950 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002612 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 55,954,694 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitcoin Indonesia, Braziliex, Exrates, OKEx, HitBTC, Bitbank, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, AEX, Bleutrade, OkCoin Intl., Gatecoin, CryptoBridge, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Mr. Exchange, EXX, OpenLedger DEX, Allcoin, Binance, Bitsane, Negocie Coins, Koineks, CoinEx, Poloniex, Livecoin, BX Thailand, COSS, Bitlish, Cryptox, RightBTC, Cryptomate, BTC Markets, Coinbene, GOPAX, BigONE, Bittylicious, Bitfinex, CoinFalcon, FreiExchange, Liqui, xBTCe, Coinroom, Altcoin Trader, CoinExchange, CoolCoin, LiteBit.eu, Tidex, Bitmaszyna, Coingi, C-CEX, Bibox, BitFlip, ChaoEX, Bits Blockchain, BitGrail, Qryptos, Bitinka, BITHOLIC, Huobi, Exmo, BTC-Alpha, Coinrail, BitKonan, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, BTC Trade UA, RippleFox, Bitstamp, NIX-E, Tripe Dice Exchange, Coinhouse, Bisq, BitMarket, Koinex, Kucoin, Bitso, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Kraken, QuadrigaCX, BitBay, BCEX, Gate.io, GDAX, Coinsquare, CoinsBank, Bit2C, Koinim, TOPBTC, Dgtmarket, Cryptopia, Abucoins, OKCoin.cn, Bittrex, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, TDAX, ZB.COM, Coinut, Bithumb, LocalTrade, Coinone, WEX, VirtacoinWorld, Tux Exchange, The Rock Trading, DSX, Mercatox and Mercado Bitcoin. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

