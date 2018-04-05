LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) Price Down 5.4% This Week

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteCoin Ultra has a market cap of $31,142.00 and approximately $578.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001968 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001650 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,477.20 or 3.46706000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00184103 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003982 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,522,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,022,000 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

