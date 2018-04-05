Littelfuse (LFUS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.00.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.40. 43,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,008. The company has a market cap of $5,036.25, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $149.81 and a fifty-two week high of $226.33.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.88 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 8,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.36, for a total value of $1,792,910.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,049,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,941 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,515.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,289 shares of company stock worth $15,271,800. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $226,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Littelfuse (LFUS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/littelfuse-lfus-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.