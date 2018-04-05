Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note published on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.19) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.12) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.77) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS set a GBX 87 ($1.22) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale set a GBX 84 ($1.18) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 76.38 ($1.07).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LLOY traded up GBX 1.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 66.18 ($0.93). 116,414,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 61.81 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.58 ($1.03).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/lloyds-banking-group-lloy-earns-outperform-rating-from-credit-suisse-group-updated-updated.html.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.