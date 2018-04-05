Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,895 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66,484.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.89. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $4.21.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 12.81%. research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1141 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYG. ValuEngine cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Davy Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

