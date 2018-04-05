Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Loews (L) Share Price

Media coverage about Loews (NYSE:L) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Loews earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.6596568734902 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. Desjardins cut shares of Loews to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of L traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 848,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,969. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $16,266.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Loews will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

In related news, insider Kenneth I. Siegel sold 6,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $313,535.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $370,578.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,990,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,055,945.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,316 shares of company stock valued at $697,655. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

