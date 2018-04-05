Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Walmart (WMT)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo set a $101.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.40.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,348,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,922,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $257,134.78, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $135.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Walmart by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 244,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,468,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 448,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 29,003 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 140,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 30,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 114,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

