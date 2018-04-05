Loop Capital Reiterates “$23.00” Price Target for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been given a $23.00 price objective by research analysts at Loop Capital in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush set a $23.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $2,933.70, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $217,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products.

