Loopring Market Cap Reaches $210.90 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Loopring has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $210.90 million and $3.08 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00005450 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00692880 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00185480 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035938 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00045035 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,956,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,074,043 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. “

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, YoBit, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

