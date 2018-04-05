SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lowe's Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Shares of LOW opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70,209.70, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.06. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.76 and a twelve month high of $108.98.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 65.17%. Lowe's Companies’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc operates as a home improvement company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

