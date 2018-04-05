Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price

Media stories about Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lowe's Companies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the home improvement retailer an impact score of 46.6534575732837 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Lowe's Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe's Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,900. Lowe's Companies has a 12-month low of $70.76 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $70,923.50, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 65.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. analysts predict that Lowe's Companies will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc operates as a home improvement company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

