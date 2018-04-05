Loxo Oncology (LOXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) to report $23.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Loxo Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $21.60 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loxo Oncology will report full-year sales of $23.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $363.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $161.46 million per share, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $272.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Loxo Oncology.

Get Loxo Oncology alerts:

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Loxo Oncology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

LOXO stock traded down $9.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,959. Loxo Oncology has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $135.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,342.80, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 1,500 shares of Loxo Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 15,000 shares of Loxo Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,323,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,778,159.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,146 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,608. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOXO. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Loxo Oncology (LOXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.30 Million” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/loxo-oncology-loxo-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-23-30-million.html.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loxo Oncology (LOXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loxo Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loxo Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.