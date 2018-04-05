LPL Financial LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in STORE Capital (STOR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 8.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,808.53, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Volk acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $100,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,475 shares of company stock worth $295,603 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo decreased their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 1,921 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states.

