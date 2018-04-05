iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.69% of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

Shares of SUB opened at $104.63 on Thursday. iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF has a one year low of $104.54 and a one year high of $106.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.0902 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

