Aetna Inc (AET) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,365,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,144,000 after acquiring an additional 54,928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 9.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 910,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,729,000 after acquiring an additional 78,363 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 57.3% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,396,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,057,000 after acquiring an additional 508,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aetna stock opened at $170.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55,174.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. Aetna Inc has a 52-week low of $127.08 and a 52-week high of $194.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Aetna had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Aetna Inc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aetna’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

AET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray upgraded Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Argus downgraded Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aetna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Aetna in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

