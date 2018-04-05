LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,971 Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,054 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Papa acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,991.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,121,629 shares of company stock worth $109,702,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

VRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $20.00 target price on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered Valeant Pharmaceuticals International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

VRX opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5,257.03, a PE ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.32.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

