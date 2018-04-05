LSV Asset Management Has $527.77 Million Stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,789,611 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 843,320 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.30% of Boeing worth $527,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $100,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $100,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 31.0% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $373.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Vetr lowered Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.99.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total value of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $335.27. 3,323,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182,002. The company has a market capitalization of $194,684.36, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.16. Boeing has a 1-year low of $175.47 and a 1-year high of $371.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. The company had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. analysts forecast that Boeing will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

