Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q1 guidance to $0.44-0.46 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.00-3.08 EPS.

LULU stock opened at $88.24 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $12,010.79, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.19.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

