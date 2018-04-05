Deutsche Bank Raises Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target to $96.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $43.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.32. 1,701,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,877. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,010.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 702.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 183.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

