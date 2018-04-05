Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Lumentum by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 101,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Lumentum by 116.7% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 6.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Lumentum by 111.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 105,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $234,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. UBS raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,783.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.67. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Judy G. Hamel sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $34,585.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,312.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $263,983.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,986,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,816 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

