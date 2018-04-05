Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a report released on Monday, March 19th. Northland Securities currently has a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Lumentum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $62.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3,783.21, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.08. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $74.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.03 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 7,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $427,971.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 9,308 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $528,880.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,460.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,816 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

