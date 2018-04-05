Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Luther Burbank

