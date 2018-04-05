Luther Burbank (LBC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) in a report released on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of LBC stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $12.22. 43,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,532. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.41 and a PE ratio of 8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan. Luther Burbank was founded on May 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

