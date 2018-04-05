LUXCoin (LUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.45 Million

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and $54,535.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.54 or 0.00068002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Argentum (ARG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000399 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000469 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 4,421,433 coins and its circulating supply is 1,421,433 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is not currently possible to purchase LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

