Luxoft (LXFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by VTB Capital

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) was upgraded by VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LXFT. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Luxoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Luxoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Luxoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase dropped their price target on shares of Luxoft from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

Shares of NYSE:LXFT opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. Luxoft has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $67.85. The company has a market cap of $1,370.60, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Luxoft had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $236.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. equities research analysts expect that Luxoft will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Luxoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Luxoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Luxoft by 52.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Luxoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,540,000. Finally, Silver Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

