Lykke (CRYPTO:LKK) Market Capitalization Hits $19.58 Million

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Lykke has a total market cap of $19.58 million and approximately $31,704.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lykke has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Lykke coin can currently be bought for $0.0628 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00690626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00181292 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034883 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00038777 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Lykke Coin Profile

Lykke’s genesis date was March 17th, 2016. Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,730,866 coins. Lykke’s official website is lykke.com. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lykke is a semi-decentralized trading platform with zero fees for all assets and financial instruments. The platform is based on blockchain technology. The LKK token is a Colored Coin representing shares in the Lykke exchange. “

Buying and Selling Lykke

Lykke can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Lykke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lykke must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lykke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

