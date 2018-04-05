BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.39.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41,089.09, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $78.01 and a one year high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 55.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.86 per share, for a total transaction of $26,358.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 854 shares of company stock valued at $79,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 60,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

