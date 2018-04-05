LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Director Robin W.T. Buchanan Purchases 282 Shares

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.49 per share, with a total value of $26,646.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robin W.T. Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 12th, Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 250 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.64 per share, with a total value of $26,910.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 322 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.86 per share, with a total value of $26,358.92.

NYSE:LYB traded up $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $104.85. 2,028,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41,089.09, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $78.01 and a 52 week high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 55.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

