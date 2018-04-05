Lyons Wealth Management LLC. Has $822,000 Stake in CVS Health (CVS)

Lyons Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.3% of Lyons Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lyons Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 330.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 333.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in CVS Health by 119.6% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63,489.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $77.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.81.

In other news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

