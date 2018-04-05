Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Macerich (MAC) to Hold

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Macerich have underperformed the industry over the past three months. In addition, the stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share being revised downward in a month’s time. The company's fourth-quarter 2017 results reflect a year-over-year decline in revenues. Notably, shrinking footfall amid shift of consumers toward online channels, store closures and bankruptcy of retailers are expected to adversely affect the company’s performance in the near term. However, Macerich’s increasing adoption of the omni-channel model in retailing is anticipated to enhance the shopping experience and bolster sales volume at tenant stores. Additionally, the company enjoys a premium portfolio and presence of well-capitalized tenants in its roster.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Macerich to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Macerich from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Macerich from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Macerich stock opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7,801.80, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Macerich has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $69.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Macerich will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 870.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

