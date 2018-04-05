Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,639,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,062,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,499 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,844,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,136,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,659 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,167,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,550,754,000 after purchasing an additional 389,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,286,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,120,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,253,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,437 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Rady A. Johnson sold 27,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $998,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $353,676.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,505.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,785 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group set a $39.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

PFE opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $208,647.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

