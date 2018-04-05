MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTSI. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.93.

MTSI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,832. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,038.22, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 66,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,739.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,371.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 763,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35,084 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Summit Partners L P raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 20,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 950,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after buying an additional 297,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 258.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 70,240 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

