MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: MTSI):

3/28/2018 – MACOM Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/27/2018 – MACOM Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2018 – MACOM Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2018 – MACOM Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2018 – MACOM Technology Solutions is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2018 – MACOM Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the RF, microwave and millimeterwave spectrum. The Company’s primary markets are Networks which includes CATV, cellular backhaul, cellular infrastructure and fiber optic applications, A&D and Multi-market, which includes automotive, industrial, medical, mobile and scientific applications. It’s product lines include active splitter, amplifier, attenuator, automotive module, capacitor, component, coupler, diode, down converter IC, filter, frequency multiplier, hybrid voltage controlled oscillator, integrated receiver IC, modulator/demodulator, optical modulator driver, phase shifter, power combiner, power detector, power divider, power hybrid pallet, power hybrid transistor, switch, synthesizer, transceiver, transformer, upconverter IC and voltage controlled oscillator. M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. “

2/7/2018 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – MACOM Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/7/2018 – MACOM Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/7/2018 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $46.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $43.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2018 – MACOM Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ MTSI) traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,993. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1,065.91, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.43.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Croteau sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 66,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,739.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,750 shares of company stock worth $91,765. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,901,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 708,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 45,115 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 978,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

