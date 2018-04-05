Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Holdings Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 38,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 30,660 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARNA shares. Leerink Swann reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.89 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $37.26 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.82% and a negative net margin of 250.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing small molecule drugs across a range of therapeutic areas. The Company has three primary investigational clinical programs: etrasimod (APD334) in Phase II evaluation for ulcerative colitis, APD371 entering Phase II evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn’s disease, and ralinepag (APD811) in Phase II evaluation for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

