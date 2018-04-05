Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.82 Million Position in Jabil (JBL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Jabil by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $28.48 on Thursday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $4,899.59, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $361,790.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 608,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,820,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,603 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs reduced their price target on shares of Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

