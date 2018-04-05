Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $34.71 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,507,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,380 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.59% of Casella Waste Systems worth $34,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWST. State Street Corp grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after buying an additional 47,955 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 204,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 87,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 183,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of CWST opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,004.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.61. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $27.38.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.30 million. Casella Waste Systems had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Heald sold 2,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $76,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $518,435.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,250. Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

