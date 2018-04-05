Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $39.33 Million Stake in Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.27% of Haemonetics worth $39,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 2,845.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on HAE shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

NYSE HAE opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3,856.78, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $234.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $260.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $28,097.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation (Haemonetics) is a healthcare company. The Company provides various products to customers involved in the processing, handling and analysis of blood. The Company’s segments include Japan, EMEA, North America Plasma and All Other. Haemonetics provides plasma collection systems and software, which enable plasma fractionators to make pharmaceuticals.

