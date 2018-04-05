Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $1.96 Million in Banco Macro S.A. (BMA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,922 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup raised Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Macro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

NYSE BMA opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7,211.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Banco Macro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $136.10.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $401.72 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 21.88%. equities analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/macquarie-group-ltd-invests-1-96-million-in-banco-macro-s-a-bma.html.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.