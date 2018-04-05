Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Stake Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIC opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $3,112.87, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $471.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. equities analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 225.00%.

MIC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. The Company operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP) and MIC Hawaii. Its group of businesses also provides services, such as aircraft fueling, CP generation and utility gas services.

