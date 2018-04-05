Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Felicia Williams Sells 785 Shares

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Felicia Williams sold 785 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $22,757.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,757.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Felicia Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 2nd, Felicia Williams sold 10,000 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $294,200.00.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.32. 4,719,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,870,615. The firm has a market cap of $8,836.15, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Macy’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. OTR Global raised Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,923,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,636,000 after buying an additional 11,894,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Macy’s by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,653,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,367,000 after buying an additional 2,328,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Macy’s by 30.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,091,000 after buying an additional 1,646,858 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 75.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,392,000 after buying an additional 2,153,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Macy’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,916,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,665,000 after buying an additional 144,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. Its stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. The company also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

