Macy’s Inc. (M) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) to announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.40. Macy’s posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 target price on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

In other Macy’s news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $265,941.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marna C. Whittington sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $606,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,470.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,392 shares of company stock worth $3,173,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,923,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Macy’s by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,653,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,072 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 75.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,110 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,293,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,737,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.93. 9,495,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,952,251. The stock has a market cap of $8,836.15, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. Macy’s has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/macys-inc-m-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-36-per-share.html.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. Its stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. The company also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.