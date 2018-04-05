Magellan Health (MGLN) Position Reduced by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. reduced its position in shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Magellan Health by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Magellan Health by 308.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 104,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $1,384,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel N. Gregoire sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $2,265,768.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,428 shares of company stock worth $7,858,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGLN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $107.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,501.74, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Magellan Health has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $109.80.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. analysts forecast that Magellan Health will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

