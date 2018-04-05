Sr. James Joseph Tobin Sells 10,778 Shares of Magna International (MG) Stock

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) insider Sr. James Joseph Tobin sold 10,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.12, for a total value of C$594,083.36.

TSE MG traded up C$2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$75.58. 468,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,498. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$52.63 and a 52-week high of C$75.75.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.02. Magna International had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of C$13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.50 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$61.00 price target on Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Magna International Inc (Magna) is a global automotive supplier. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s product capabilities include producing body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, electronic, active driver assistance, vision, closure, and roof systems and modules, as well as vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing.

