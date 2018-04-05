MaidSafeCoin (CRYPTO:MAID) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $957,051.00

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $108.65 million and approximately $957,051.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Omni DEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002895 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00691948 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00181997 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035032 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00042154 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system. Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it. “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Livecoin, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Omni DEX, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

