Main Street Capital (MAIN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,152 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.69% of Main Street Capital worth $38,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 148,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 69,939 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 70,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,670,000 after acquiring an additional 116,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. National Securities upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.15.

MAIN opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,159.79, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 82.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.19. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.40%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/main-street-capital-co-main-holdings-reduced-by-macquarie-group-ltd-updated-updated.html.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.