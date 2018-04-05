MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

MSFG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MainSource Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of MainSource Financial Group in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get MainSource Financial Group alerts:

MSFG stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.65. 573,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,105. The stock has a market cap of $1,040.83, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.88. MainSource Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter. MainSource Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.33%. equities research analysts predict that MainSource Financial Group will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chris M. Harrison sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $163,049.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vince Berta purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MainSource Financial Group by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MainSource Financial Group by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) Upgraded at BidaskClub” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/mainsource-financial-group-msfg-raised-to-buy-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

About MainSource Financial Group

MainSource Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates a banking subsidiary, MainSource Bank (the Bank), an Indiana state-chartered bank. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time and transaction deposits; making consumer, commercial, agribusiness and real estate mortgage loans; renting safe deposit facilities; providing personal and corporate trust services, and providing other corporate services, such as letters of credit and repurchase agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for MainSource Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainSource Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.