Maintel (LON:MAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Maintel (LON:MAI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 66.70 ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 70.40 ($0.99) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Maintel had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of £133.08 million for the quarter.

Shares of LON:MAI opened at GBX 775 ($10.88) on Thursday. Maintel has a 12 month low of GBX 600 ($8.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,080 ($15.16).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.27) per share. This is a positive change from Maintel’s previous dividend of $14.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Separately, FinnCap decreased their price target on Maintel from GBX 1,250 ($17.55) to GBX 900 ($12.63) and set a “corporate” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Maintel Company Profile

Maintel Holdings Plc is engaged in the provision of contracted managed services, the sale and installation of telecommunications systems and the provision of fixed line, mobile and data telecommunications services, to the enterprise business sector. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications managed service and technology sales, telecommunications network services and mobile services.

