MAM Software Group (MAMS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MAM Software Group, Inc. develops and markets software solutions with the objective to bring competitive advantages and increased profitability to its clients and business partners. The Company is bringing its professional business management systems and e-commerce solutions to the US automotive aftermarket. The Company’s Autopart v20 software is an enterprise management solution for two step parts distributors and jobbers. It is a feature-rich, Windows-based application offering fully-integrated point-of-sale, inventory control and accounting functionality. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on MAM Software Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

MAM Software Group stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,585. The company has a market capitalization of $98.36, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MAM Software Group has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.42.

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. MAM Software Group had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 12.46%. research analysts anticipate that MAM Software Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MAM Software Group news, Director William Austin Iv Lewis sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 606,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight Mamanteo sold 80,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $609,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MAM Software Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,586 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 4.98% of MAM Software Group worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

MAM Software Group Company Profile

MAM Software Group, Inc (MAM) is a technology holding company. The Company is a provider of cloud-based business and on premise management solutions for the auto parts, tires and vertical distribution industries. Its segments include MAM UK and MAM NA. It operates through three subsidiaries: MAM Software, Inc (MAM NA), MAM Software Limited (MAM Ltd.) and Origin Software Solutions Ltd.

